One person was killed in a motorcycle accident on Sunday in Northumberland County.
State police are investigating the motorcycle accident the occurred around 11:45 a.m. along Route 125 in East Cameron Township.
Coroner Jim Kelley confirmed this afternoon one death occurred but said the crash is being investigated by the Stonington state police.
Kelley did not release the name of the victim.
Troopers have not yet released any information about the crash.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.