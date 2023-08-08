One Valley road is still closed this morning due to downed trees on utility lines, PennDOT reported this morning.
In Union County, Park Road between Felmey Road and Sandel Road in Union Township is closed for downed trees into utilities.
In Snyder County, Globe Mills Road/White Top Road has reopened between Tame Deer Road in Jackson Township and Clover Drive in Middlecreek Township after downed trees were cleared and utilities repaired.
The Hamilton Street underpass leading into Sunbury also is back open.
PennDOT cautions drivers to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.
As of 7:45 a.m., power is still out to 495 PPL customers in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, according to PPL's outage map. More than 400 of those homes or businesses are in the dark in Winfield.