Local Valley leaders have noticed traffic improvements in their municipalities as a result of the completion of the northern section of the $938 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project last year.
While those observations match PennDOT data released earlier this year, some businesses in Northumberland are reporting a decrease in customers. This month marks the one-year anniversary of the northern section and the river bridge being opened to the public.
“It is great to see initial traffic data showing that CSVT appears to be performing its intended purpose,” said Matt Beck, assistant plans engineer with PennDOT’s District 3. “Removing the large amounts of trucks and through traffic from local communities, such as Lewisburg and Northumberland, not only reduces congestion in those areas but also improves safety, by reducing conflicts with local traffic on the existing roadway network.”
Federal, state and local officials gathered on June 29, 2022, on the highway to speak about the bipartisan, decades-long effort that went into the project, as well as cut the ribbon to signify the opening of the northern section. The $156 million bridge opened to traffic on July 7 and 8. By Oct. 28, all lanes of the roadway fully opened in both directions. The northern section of the CSVT bypass links Route 15, just south of Winfield in Union County with Route 147 in Point Township, Northumberland County.
In January, PennDOT released data from preliminary traffic counts indicating that the new CSVT River Bridge is carrying roughly 12,000 vehicles, including 3,100 trucks, per day. Traffic counts on Route 15 and Route 405 appear to show that CSVT has removed north-south through traffic from both Lewisburg Borough in Union County and Northumberland Borough in Northumberland County, according to PennDOT.
Traffic on Route 15 south of Lewisburg Borough showed roughly a 30 percent decrease in daily total traffic volume (from 23,000 to 16,000 vehicles) and a 30 percent decrease in daily truck volume (from 2,100 to 1,500 trucks) compared to prior to the Northern Section opening, according to PennDOT.
Traffic on Route 405 (old Route 147) north of Northumberland Borough showed roughly a 40 percent decrease in daily total volume (from 13,000 to 8,000 vehicles) and a 75 percent decrease in daily truck volume (from 3,100 to 800 trucks) compared to prior to the Northern Section opening, according to PennDOT.
Fewer trucks
Lewisburg Borough Manager William Lowthert and Mayor Kendy Alvarez both said they have noticed the truck traffic decreasing.
“I cannot comment specifically on whether traffic has reduced as a result of the thruway opening because we don’t have the data, it does appear that much of the traffic into the borough is to the borough,” said Alvarez. “We have people coming to downtown Lewisburg for shopping in our unique boutiques, dining at our diverse restaurants, and playing at our state-of-the-art parks. This traffic is not only welcomed but encouraged.”
Lowthert said it appears there has been a significant decrease in large truck traffic, which is “certainly a benefit for the downtown.”
“The more passenger vehicles coming through, the more likely someone is likely to stop in downtown,” said Lowthert. “Truck drivers are not choosing Lewisburg for their destination unless they’re delivering somewhere, they’re passing through. Passenger vehicles have the potential to stop to shop or eat.”
Large trucks tend to be “very noisy,” he said, “which doesn’t make for an inviting environment.”
Ellen Ruby, the executive director of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, said the organization members have been discussing the lack of wayfinding and directional signs for the downtown for years. That conversation has recently been renewed with the onset of the CSVT.
“We are at the point where we identified where we would like to place signs and identified signage for into town,” said Ruby. “Our next step is to seek funding for those projects.”
The signs would be on Routes 642, 45, 405 and Route 15 and potentially more, said Ruby.
A ‘benefit’
Kelly Township Board of Supervisors Chairman David Hassenplug also noted a decrease in semi-tractor trailers.
“That’s been a benefit,” said Hassenplug. “The noise and traffic congestion is down, that’s mostly been the issue. I’m not really aware of any other changes. We’ve been a steadily growing township and it (the CSVT) hasn’t deterred or increased businesses coming in.”
Hassenplug said he believed any incoming business would have come with or without the CSVT.
Northumberland Borough Manager Ann Zartman reiterated some of those same points.
“Everybody agrees: the traffic has decreased significantly,” said Zartman. “Our police are saying there is no traffic in the middle of the night. You can do a whole lap around town at night and not see anybody, and you couldn’t do that before. For us, that’s wonderful.”
Prior to the CSVT, traffic in Northumberland was backed up frequently, she said.
“A lot of people avoided coming to events and businesses here because traffic was bad,” said Zartman. “They didn’t want to come here because they couldn’t get out on Duke Street. The traffic was awful. They avoided going downtown to businesses.”
‘Connecting corridor’
Milton Borough Manager Jessie Novinger said the CSVT essentially makes Mahoning Street a connecting corridor.
“I can’t say that I have seen a dramatic increase in traffic yet,” said Novinger. “We have seen some new businesses come to downtown Milton, but I cannot speak to if it was due to the CSVT project directly or not.”
The borough is hoping that with Mahoning being seen as a connecting corridor it will be eligible for funding to improve connectivity for both pedestrians and cyclists as well as the traffic signals, said Novinger.
East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors Chair Char Gray said she has not heard of any new or incoming businesses establishing themselves due to the completion of the northern sections. She touted the reduction in truck traffic.
“Less big trucks going through downtown Lewisburg is always a positive thing,” said Gray. “I personally wish that no big tractor-trailer trucks were allowed. I would prefer that we didn’t have them on West Market Street either but understand that it is a state route.”
Gray said she wished no farmland was used to build the project from Selinsgrove to connect the bridge.
“Anyone who has lived in a big city would realize that the backup going through Shamokin Dam isn’t much real traffic,” said Gray. “It’s a bit of a nuisance on a Friday night. I would trade taking 10 extra minutes to get through Shamokin Dam to taking farmland. Again, just my opinion.”
Noise, congestion down
Union County Planning and Economic Development Director Shawn McLaughlin said traffic volumes on Route 15 in the Lewisburg area have noticeably decreased. He said he has not seen any businesses come in because of the CSVT.
“The transportation network with US 15 and Interstate 80 was good prior to the CSVT opening so I’m not sure the new road will generate future business in Union County,” said McLaughlin. “There are so many factors that go into business location decisions that it is unlikely the highway on its own would be the reason a company or business would decide to call Union County home.”
While the truck traffic is a positive, McLaughlin said it could be potentially negative for existing businesses that depend on drive-by traffic.
“Some of the existing businesses that depend on drive-by traffic, such as gas stations and restaurants, may see a reduction in business and revenues due to less traffic traveling US 15 through Union County,” he said.
Business decreased
Two business owners in Northumberland — Jay Seidel Jr., of Front Street Station at 2 Front St. in the borough, and Dave Bonaventura, of El Rancho Restaurant and Lounge at 712 Point Township Drive in Point Township — both said they were surprised to see that business has not increased with the decrease in truck traffic.
“It lessened the congestion, that’s for certain,” said Seidel. “We did lose transit. They’re going around us now.”
The CSVT project “didn’t help us at all,” said Seidel. “It hurt us. We’re going along with businesses as usual, but we’re kind of at a loss right now.”
Bonaventura said their takeout food orders and alcohol orders have increased since COVID but in-store business is down.
“I didn’t think it would stay like that,” said Bonaventura. “Everybody is down. I expected it to increase but it didn’t happen.”
Zach Reed, the owner of On A Roll at 92 Queen St., Northumberland, said he has not noticed much of a change.
“I was wondering right when it happened if it would make a difference, but I think we had such a good customer base in Sunbury, Northumberland, Danville,” said Reed. “We weren’t relying on outside traffic too much. It minimizes trucks but other than that, I haven’t noticed a big difference.”
Fewer trucks make him happy for the safety of his family, he said.
“I like fewer trucks,” he said. “It seems like a good flow of traffic but there’s not as much traffic.”
Other PennDOT reporting
CSVT’s removal of trucks and through traffic from local communities not only reduces congestion in those areas but also improves safety, by reducing conflicts with local traffic on the existing roadway network, according to PennDOT.
It does not appear that CSVT has substantially affected east-west traffic on Route 45 between the existing major north-south roadways of Route 15 and Route 147. Traffic on Route 45 near Montandon showed roughly a 10 percent decrease in daily total traffic volume (from 9,000 to 8,000 vehicles) and a 20 percent decrease in daily truck volume (from 500 to 400 trucks) compared to prior to the CSVT Northern Section opening, according to PennDOT.
The preliminary estimates are based on traffic counts performed in October of 2022, nearly four months after the opening of the Northern Section. Following the opening of a new highway, it may take a year or more before new travel patterns are established. PennDOT said it anticipates performing additional traffic counts in late 2023 to further assess CSVT’s effects.