MIFFLINBURG — Bid on more than 70 local artisan items the month of June through Herr Memorial Library’s Online Artisan Auction at https://shopsmol.com/herrlibraryauction.
Artists of all ages and skill levels provided pieces for the auction, including paintings, pen and ink drawings, photography, quilting, wood items, paper crafts and crochet.
A select number of pieces are available to view in person at the library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
All bidding must take place online at shopsmol.com/herrlibraryauction. Staff at the library are available for assistance and can help patrons place bids on the library’s public computers.
Winning bids will be notified immediately following the close of the auction on June 30. Items can be shipped at the expense of the buyer.
Proceeds from items sold at the event will be split 50/50 with the artist and will directly benefit the library to help offset daily operating expenses and to continue to serve Mifflinburg and surrounding communities.
“We have so many talented artists right here in our community and this is a great opportunity to showcase their work and raise funds to support our library,” said Library Director Corrie Post.
For additional information, visit unioncountylibraries.org/artisanauction or contact the library at 570-966-0831.