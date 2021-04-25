SUNBURY — An online fundraising campaign to help Alex and Marina Hartman and their 6-month-old son, who lost their home and nearly all of their belongings in a Saturday night fire, is fast approaching it's fund-raising goal of $4,000 in less than two days.
The "Go Fund Me" campaign had an initial goal of $2,500. By 3 p.m. Sunday, Alan Hartman, Alex's older brother and organizer of the campaign, posted that "the goal had been reached, but let's keep it going. $2,000 does not replace a lifetime of belongings."
The goal was re-adjusted to $4,000 on Monday.
Alan said his younger brother and his wife lost most, "if not all of their belongings... when the home they lived in rapidly went up in flames.
"Any and all donations will help them in this time of need. Thank you," he said.
By 2 p.m. Monday, 69 donors had contributed $3,935.
On Saturday, at about 7 p.m., first responders rushed to a two-alarm house fire, the Hartman home in Upper Augusta Townshipabout two miles south of Sunbury, at 1513 Boyer Hill Rd.
A porch fire rapidly engulfed the structure and quickly spread through the dwelling.
Firefighters from remained on the scene until about 10 p.m. Saturday.