SUNBURY — An online fundraising campaign to help Alex and Marina Hartman and their 6-month-old son, who lost their home and nearly all of their belongings in a Saturday night fire, exceeded it's fund-raising goal in less than 18 hours.
The "Go Fund Me" campaign had an initial goal of $2,500. By 3 p.m. Sunday, Alan Hartman, Alex's older brother and organizer of the campaign, posted that "the goal had been reached, but let's keep it going. $2,000 does not replace a lifetime of belongings."
Alan said his younger brother and his wife lost most, "if not all of their belongings... when the home they lived in rapidly went up in flames.
"Any and all donations will help them in this time of need. Thank you," he said.
By 3 p.m. Sunday 43 donors had contributed $2,465 and the goal was raised to $3,000. At 6 p.m. Sunday, the donations totaled $2,685.
First responders rushed to a two-alarm house fire Saturday, 7:05 p.m., in Upper Augusta Township, about two miles south of Sunbury, at 1513 Boyer Hill Rd.
A porch fire soon engulfed the structure and quickly spread through the dwelling.
Firefighters from remained on the scene until about 10 p.m. Saturday.