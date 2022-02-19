LEWISBURG — The Central PA Chamber of Commerce is advertising an online event with actor and children’s television host LeVar Burton and 11 other leaders in Lewisburg in May.
Leadercast: The One Thing is scheduled for May 4 at the Silver Moon Banquet Hall, 137 Silver Moon Lane, Lewisburg. Leadercast is the world’s largest one-day leadership conference, broadcast live from Cincinnati, Ohio and simulcast to hundreds of locations around the world.
This year marks the 22nd year of the conference and is being hosted by the Central PA Chamber of Commerce again this year.
Other names part of Leadercast include Angela Duckworth, author and founder of Character Lab; Diana Trujillo, aerospace engineer at the NASA jet propulsion lab; Richard Rohr, founder of the Center for Action and Contemplation; Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, founder of the Boardlist and former president of StubHub; Andy Stanley, best selling author, pastor and founder of North Point Ministries; Steven Kotler, executive director of the Flow Research Collective; Molly Fletcher, CEO, best-selling author and sports agent; Catherine Price, science journalist, teacher, consultant and best selling author; David Horsager, CEO of Trust Edge Leadership Institute; Joe Boyd, CEO of Leadercast, author and CEO of Boonrise; and Tarik Davis, actor, write and Leadership 2022 host.
To register, visit www.centralpachamber.com/events.