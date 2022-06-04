NORTHUMBERLAND — Four online fundraisers have been set up for the families affected by a fire that destroyed several homes and left 22 people homeless on Wednesday morning.
A spokeswoman for GoFundMe.com confirmed the online fundraisers for Jennifer Griner, the Turber-Ortiz family, the Castillo-Alfaro family and the Charriez Family. The cause of the fire remains undetermined.
The two-alarm fire started at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday at either 661 or 667 Wheatley Ave. The fire destroyed the contents and double homes at 657-661 and 667-669 Wheatley Ave., with 657-661 collapsing during the event. The two structures are separated by a “very narrow walkway,” said Northumberland Fire Chief Brian Ginck.
The double home at 653-655 Wheatley Ave. was also destroyed, but some of the contents inside were able to be salvaged. A vacant home at 673 Wheatley Ave. also had minor cosmetic damage to the outside, said Ginck.
Those interested in donating to the families can do so with the following links: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bcnajs-help-jennifer; https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-turberortiz-family; https://www.gofundme.com/f/castilloalfaro-family and https://www.gofundme.com/f/fddvp-the-charriez-family.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER