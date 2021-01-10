LEWISBURG —When the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly halted her study abroad in Rome last March, Bucknell University senior Emma Arrighini decided to turn the unexpected return home into an opportunity.
Similar to what many seniors do, Arrighini, 21, looked for a summer internship, “hopefully in an area she was interested in or something you want to pursue after college. But due to COVID, there weren’t a lot of opportunities,” she said.
“So I found myself with pretty much nothing to do. I wanted to be busy. So I contacted the career center at Bucknell and they sent me a list of different resources I could look into.”
The staff there suggested she browse the website “covintern.com” for some career experience.
A psychology and political science double major who is planning to pursue a career in neuromarketing, Arrighini became intrigued by an opportunity on the site posted by students from the University of Texas at Austin and University of Texas at Dallas.
They had developed InStok — a website that located and compared prices of items in short supply during the pandemic (toilet paper, cleaning wipes, etc.) — and they needed help.
She thought, “Oh, this is a pretty cool idea,” so she emailed them and soon became the fourth member of their team.
They were looking for someone to do marketing for them.
“We, as computer science students from UT Austin, started InStok around March and eventually expanded into our Chrome extension OctoShop around June,” said Rithwik Pattikonda, InStok CEO and chief marketing officer.
“Originally, I was working alone on marketing, but as we started growing our user base, we wanted to grow the marketing team to move faster,” he said.
“We met Emma over the internet back in June, and now she works as a team member on the marketing team, which consists of the two of us, to help with things like (public relations) outreach and research as we continue to work towards our mission to help more people find what they need at fair prices.”
Emma has been a great asset to the team, he said, “and is very dedicated to what she does — which involves things like media outreach and finding sponsorships.”
Arrighini is now the marketing lead for InStok, where she became a co-founder of a web browser extension called OctoShop, available through the internet browsers Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. It allows users to check retailers’ stock for various items and get notified when they are back in stock.
The tool was popular this past holiday season with shoppers trying to find high demand gifts, particularly the elusive PlayStation 5.
“We essentially translated the website’s concept and put it into a Chrome extension (OctoShop) with a lot of added functionalities because, as we’ve seen, e-commerce has grown tremendously since the beginning of COVID,” Arrighini said.
“On top of that, we were seeing crazy inventory shortages and price gouging. So we all figured why don’t we create something that can sit with someone while they’re shopping, and give them information along the way.”
There have now been more than a million visitors to the InStok website and 85,000 users of the newer OctoShop extension.
Due to COVID, Arrighini has yet to meet the other three team members in-person.
Instead, they communicate regularly via Discord, a messaging platform gamers use, and Zoom, an online meeting site.
As a result of her work, both InStok and OctoShop have received national news attention — most recently in a McClatchy wire story which ran in Miami, Kansas City and Charlotte, N.C., newspapers, among others. As the marketing lead, she tries to build interest in the news media by providing coverage on these tools. When they do, she does the interviews.
“We started on a really small scale (with OctoShop). I was doing shows in Louisiana and smaller cities like Myrtle Beach, and that was my summer hobby,” she says.
“Now most recently, I was live on Boston 25 News, which is a pretty big deal and super exciting.”
Arrighini sees her work being the perfect compliment to her academic and career interests.
“As a political science major, I’ve always been interested in current events and what’s going on around me,” she said. “More specifically, how people and societies experience things and how they feel about them and whether their perceptions or opinions are changing, which I think can be attributed to my psychology major.
“So we’ve had the coronavirus, which is this current event, and we have all of these people who are struggling to locate items and purchase them in a safe manner, and this was just the perfect junction of my two interests in the format of marketing, which is something I’ve always been interested in.”
And helping people was ultimately at the heart of OctoShop’s development and what drives the team now.
“I thought this is such a great idea, because we were able to help a lot of people, especially parents, who were super excited about finding the PS5, and I think that’s been the propelling force behind all of this,” Arrighini says, adding that the demand and shortage of PS5s has been “crazy,” particularly around the holiday season.
“So just seeing someone say: ‘Thank you OctoShop, I was able to get a PS5 for retail price for my son for Christmas and I could not be more thankful,’ makes this all worthwhile.”