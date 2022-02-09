SELINSGROVE — Starting March 1, online kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year will be available on the Selinsgrove Area School District website at www.seal-pa.org.
Under district links on the right hand side of the homepage, there will be a link titled “Kindergarten Registration 22-23.” Click on that link to complete the registration process. When the form is complete, it will be submitted directly to the Enrollment Office.
Parents will then receive an email with a checklist of items needed to complete the registration, including birth certificate, child’s immunization and proof of residency. Once everything is received and completed, the Enrollment Office will call to set up a screening date and time. Screening dates are June 6, 7, 8 and 9 at Selinsgrove Elementary.
To be eligible for kindergarten, children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2022.
Additional information is available by contacting Kelly Hoffman at 570-372-2213 or emailing khoffman@seal-pa.org.