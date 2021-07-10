LEWISBURG — The senior fellow of the Open Discourse Coalition in Lewisburg’s downtown has two objectives: offer educational opportunities for Bucknell University students that aren’t found on campus and help improve the university along the way.
The Open Discourse Coalition, or ODC, is a nonprofit foundation operating in support of the Bucknell Program for American Leadership (BPAL) — a university-recognized faculty organization.
Together, the organizations hope to establish a think tank where opposing intellectual viewpoints can be expressed and debated in a civil manner, according to Senior Fellow William Gruver and Paul Siewers, BPAL director.
Both Gruver and Siewers expressed belief that Bucknell moved left of center and too often doesn’t foster an environment for a respectful exchange of opposite ideas.
“Our mission is to bring both sides to the public square and have them civilly present their points of view and their evidence,” Gruver said.
BPAL’s founding focus is on supporting the application of the liberal arts tradition of classical education to the 21st Century and in doing so, support the Bill of Rights and First Amendment, Siewers said.
“On campus in recent years, there’s been a rise in the sense of advocacy and activism being valued. Sometimes, in some ways, it supersedes the traditional liberal arts approach,” Siewers said. “Activism in itself is not bad. When it interferes with the process of the exchange of free ideas, then it becomes a problem.”
Though Gruver said ODC was turned down by Bucknell to become a formal campus center — there are five such institutions on campus — the foundation is supported by a 14-member advisory board of university alumni spanning seven decades.
Gruver, a former Goldman, Sachs & Co. executive, is professor emeritus at Bucknell. Siewers is an associate English professor at the university.
“The ODC, and I think I can speak safely for all of our supporters, we love Bucknell. I spent 27 years of my life there. The alumni are graduates across seven decades. They bleed orange and blue. We are here to help and to improve Bucknell, no other reason,” Gruver said.
Open Discourse Coalition is located at 239 Market St., Lewisburg. It’s the former home to Sovereign Bank. It’s being retrofitted to a space fit for study, research, lounging and events.
BPAL has hosted webinars featuring scholars with opposing political views. One saw Robert George and Cornel West discuss the preservation of thoughtful dialogue in modern times.
With the support of fundraising through ODC, Siewers hopes the organizations build on such programming. Gruver will lead a weekend seminar next fall for Bucknell students. It’s a non-credit course focused on the theory, history and practice of leadership.
One event Siewers hopes to host is a debate on the legacy of William Churchill, former prime minister of the United Kingdom — a defense of his leadership contrasted with criticism from those who would dub him a colonialist. There are also plans to invite prominent public thought-leaders and elected officials to speak in Lewisburg.
“We’re not looking to bring in controversial speakers as provocateurs,” Siewers said. “We want to bring in people who are intellectual and thoughtful even if they’re considered controversial.”
For more on Open Discourse Coalition, visit www.opendiscoursecoalition.org. Visit www.bucknellleaders.org to learn about the Bucknell Program for American Leadership.