SELINSGROVE — An open house will be held at the Penn Valley Airport on Saturday, June 4.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include tours, exhibits, aircraft from Geisinger Life Flight, state police aviation unit, members of the Army National Guard from Fort Indiantown Gap and a vintage DC-3 military transport. A full-motion aircraft simulator provided by Susquehanna Stem to the Skies will also be on display.
Airplane rides will be available at a cost and there will be food vendors on site.