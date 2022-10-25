MIDDLEBURG — The public is invited to an open house Thursday at the Snyder County Courthouse Annex, which recently underwent a $2.1 million renovation.
The open house will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a tour of the building that houses the offices of the county commissioners, treasurer and election director.
The county purchased the former M&T Bank located next to the courthouse in Middleburg and began renovating the space in 2021, including the installation of an elevator and a connecting hallway.
The first floor office suite in the main courthouse formerly occupied by the commissioners and staff is now occupied by the county sheriff and deputies.