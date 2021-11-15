NORTHUMBERLAND — An open house planned for next month will show residents of Northumberland the history of the borough.
Barbara Kistner and Lou Latsha, of the Northumberland Museum, said the open house and art show will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at the museum headquarters, 175 Orange St, Northumberland.
“Most people don’t know the history of Northumberland or what’s in the museum,” said Kistner. “We try to preserve the town. Where else is there another Northumberland?”
The museum has hundreds of donated artifacts, items, memorabilia, clothing, paintings and photographs from the borough’s history displayed throughout the hallways of the former C.W. Rice Middle School, which now also serves as the borough offices and police station. There are 12 display cases as well as hundreds of items hanging on the walls.
“It’s a work in progress,” said Latsha. “We’re always adding stuff.”
There are display cases for Little League, school items and high school football, past businesses, railroad, artisans, historic buildings and military service. There are old yearbooks, scrapbooks, diplomas and uniforms from the military, cheerleading or band.
New to the museum that will be on display at the open house are two quilts: one made in 1988 from the Pineknotter’s Association with names on each patch and another one made in 1972 in honor of the bicentennial with 30 patches featuring places from the borough.
“Our goal is to show them and create interest,” said Kistner. “We want to show off our history. Once it’s gone, it’s gone forever.”
Many of the items come from yard sales or estate sales, or when young people clean out their parents’ or grandparent’s attics or storage units. One such item includes the Distinguished Service Cross of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Harry James Specht.
“Nobody even knew about it,” said Kistner. “His family didn’t even know. He never spoke of it.”
During a military operation in Germany on April 9, 1945, during World War II, Specht and nine of his men withstood the pounding of enemy fire. From close range, Specht fired one round from a bazooka and struck a tank in the rear, setting it on fire. Enemy anti-tank weapon fire blew in the door, bringing him face to face with an enemy soldier, according to the citation.
Both Specht and the enemy soldier opened fire, but the enemy soldier fell to his death. Then with rifle and carbine, Specht accounted for six enemy soldiers contributing greatly in repelling the counterattack, according to the citation.
The open house will include members who will be available to provide guided tours and answer questions. The art show will feature the artwork of the late William Hickey with proceeds to be donated to the borough.
T-shirts, posters and other gifts are available for sale in the gift shop.