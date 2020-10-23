The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association must turn over emails from District IV officials to The Daily item without charging fees after a June Right to Know request was granted by the state Office of Open Records.
In a final determination on Oct. 22 written by attorney and state OOR appeals officer, Kyle Applegate, the newspaper will receive emails to and from former Mifflinburg High School Principal Glenn Fogel, PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi, former Shamokin Area Superintendent and former PIAA Executive Director Jim Zack and Sullivan County Superintendent Patrica Cross from Jan. 1, 2018 through June 10 of this year.
The newspaper continues to seek financial records from District IV and receipts for food and beverages from District IV meetings at Buffalo Wild Wings, in Williamsport, Watson Inn, in Watsontown and Eagles Mere Country Club, in Sullivan County, as well as a private home in Mifflinburg.
None of the meetings were advertised on the District IV webpage. According to PIAA officials, the meetings do not have to be advertised. However, several other districts in PIAA advertise meetings for the public to attend.
In the ruling issued Thursday, Applegate states that PIAA attempted to charge The Daily Item for the emails, even though the newspaper requested the emails to be forwarded, or placed on a zip drive. Applegate states the newspaper was clear in its request that the newspaper did not attend to pay for the documents but that PIAA printed them out anyway and attempted to collect the fee.
"While these individuals may have printed their emails to provide to the requester, (The Daily Item) they undoubtedly existed in an electronic medium, and under Section 701, should have been provided to the requester electronically," Applegate wrote. "As a result, under the OOR fee schedule, the PIAA was not permitted to charge copying charges for the 97 pages of responsive emails."
By state law, agencies that are under the Right to Know Law are allowed to charge a fee for printed copies.
In the final determination, Applegate denied the newspaper's request for several other documents to be turned over unless the newspaper paid a fee. Applegate said the newspaper did not indicate on the actual Right to Know form that reporters would visit PIAA headquarters, in Mechanicsburg, and inspect the records until after the request was filed.
Applegate said the paper is not subject to paying for the premature copies the PIAA made but that PIAA did not have to turn them over unless The Daily Item paid the fee. Instead, the newspaper can refile the Right to Know and request to inspect the records.
The newspaper plans on refiling the request and will continue to seek financial information on mileage checks paid to District IV members for various events, including district meetings, gatherings, or hearings.
"The Requester provided the PIAA with ample notice that it did not wish to pay copying fees," he wrote. "In the event there was any confusion stemming from the face of the request, the requester’s June 17 email unequivocally stated that 'we will not pay the fee at this time' and proposed that the records instead be emailed or placed on a thumb drive. Despite this notice, the PIAA proceeded to copy records."
Pennsylvania Newspaper Association attorney Melissa Melewsky said the decision was a win for public access.
"This clarifies an agency's reasonability for electronic records and fees opposed to requesters in these situations," she said. "It is a win for public access and the OOR has said an agency, if given notice there was an issue with fees, should not just print off copies."
The PIAA now has 30 days to provide the emails or appeal the OOR decision to the state Court of Common Pleas.