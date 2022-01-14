LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority has said they are preparing to open the ice skating rink in Lewisburg.
BVRA said they are inviting members of the community but are requesting donations to help cover operating costs, such as hot chocolate and heat for staff handing out skates. The authority said an announcement on hours of operation is impending.
The authority advised patrons to check their Facebook page on updates, and if they will be closed due to inclement weather.
— Chris Benson