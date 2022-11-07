SUNBURY — Statewide convictions for breaking the School Bus Stopping Law increased from 314 in 2020 to 348 last year, according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials.
PennDOT was joined by state police, the state Department of Education, Newberry Township Police and West Shore School District to discuss the results of the Oct. 19 Operation Safe Stop, an annual enforcement and education initiative when participating police departments and school districts monitor drivers' actions in regard to the school bus law.
Participants witnessed 155 violations Oct. 19, down from the 252 reported in 2021, according to the report.
“The increase in convictions of the School Bus Stopping Law last year is just one reason why we’re reminding motorists of its importance. One incident of passing a school bus is one too many,” said Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser. “With additional challenges such as darkness coinciding with more of our students’ school bus ride times and the distraction of the quickly approaching holiday season, it is important that motorists remain vigilant while sharing the road with school buses and students.”
The law requires motorists to stop at least 10 feet from the bus when approaching a school bus with it's red lights flashing and stop arm extended. Motorists approaching from all directions are required to stop. The only exception is when a school bus is stopping on the opposite side of a highway clearly separated by a divider, such as a concrete barrier or grassy median.
Drivers convicted of the law face a $250 fine, five points on their driving record and a 60-day license suspension.