SELINSGROVE — The weather — at least the inclement variety — has long been the bane of racetrack directors.
It was no surprise, then, that, after a scorching summer day on Monday, rain and cool temperatures arrived just in time for Tuesday’s 75th anniversary celebration and ribbon cutting at the Selinsgrove Speedway.
Yet speedway general manager Steve Inch, used to rain dousing the racetrack’s events, made the most of it as the speedway hosted members of the business community, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce members and others at a private event on the speedway grounds.
The rain, which ended around lunchtime, did not cancel the program, but it did eliminate the planned rides around the half-mile track in the pace car.
Inch gave a brief history of the speedway to those gathered under the historic covered grandstand and talked about the economic impact of having the track in the Valley.
The Dauntless Hook and Ladder Company, of Selinsgrove, still the majority owner of the property, bought the 115-acre site in 1941 and opened the racetrack in 1946, when Philadelphia’s Bill Holland won, just ahead of Red Byron.
Holland went on to win the Indianapolis 500 two years later and finished second three other times in a five-year span. Byron won the first-ever NASCAR race in 1948, the first NASCAR race at Daytona and the first series championship.
Inch said told the crowd that late thrill show owner Joie Chitwood designed the track, making it wide enough for him to hold thrill shows at the facility. The Chitwoods were en route to do a show at that first race, but some of the trucks in their caravan were involved in an accident at cattle crossing near DuBois, Inch said.
The Chitwood show was held in the track’s second season.
Inch said Selinsgrove is one of the few remaining tracks using a covered grandstand, which was designed by late Selinsgrove resident Mark Starr and built with lumber from former Selinsgrove business Bogar Lumber.
“They used 175,000 linear feet of lumber to build the grandstand,” Inch said.
The aisles were built extra wide because, in the early years, each spectator had a wooden chair.
Inch had a few of the remaining chairs with him during the presentation.
The track has welcomed numerous legends of racing over the years, Inch said.
He said the late Tiny Lund, who had won the Daytona 500 10 years previously, won the first and only NASCAR dirt race at Selinsgrove, a 100-lapper in 1973. Other NASCAR drivers who competed at the local speedway included Kasey Kahne and a then-17-year-old sprint car driver Jeff Gordon. Two-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart and current win leader Kyle Larson have competed the last few years. Larson competed here last year.
“Tony likes to come here because we have an airport nearby,” Inch said, noting that Stewart flies into the Penn Valley Airport.
Inch added, “Chris Economaki announced his first race at Selinsgrove Speedway.”
Economaki was a longtime host of ABC’s Wide World of Sports and announced races in Formula 1 as well as the Indianapolis and Daytona 500s.
“It’s not only the big names, but we had a lot of local racers who did well. We had locals who upset the national series drivers that came here,” he said, mentioning five-time track champion the late Jim Nace, of McAlisterville, and Sunbury’s Mark Smith, a two-time champ.
“We have people from all over the country come in here for the national races,” Inch said.
He noted that the national USAC touring series ran at the track last Thursday, the first time that organization ran at the speedway in 50 years. A World of Outlaws Late Model race scheduled for this past Saturday was 0rained out.
Inch said that when USAC and other touring groups come to the track, their fans and crew members can be seen purchasing gas, eating at restaurants, shopping in downtown Selinsgrove and in the Susquehanna Valley Mall, as well as staying at area motels.
In addition, the fifth-mile go-kart track, Selinsgrove Raceway Park, located inside the speedway, is marking its 20th anniversary this year.
"We just had a Pennsylvania State Championship Karting Series even here0 on Sunday and I saw cars there with license plates from Maine, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Virginia and others, and they were staying in the local motels and spending money in the area,” Inch said.
Mike Hefner, one of the partners in the track’s management team, said his father brought him to the races at Selinsgrove regularly when he was 14, even though he lived (and still does) two hours away.
“I made so many great memories here and now I am making more,” said Hefner, who also owns a race team.
Hefner said that there are many racetracks around the country in which the fair board (or other owners) and the track promoters work against one another.
He said that is not the case at Selinsgrove, noting that the community, the fire company and the track promoters work together as a family.
“I’m proud to be a part of the 75th anniversary,” he said.
Inch noted that it takes 70 people to run any given race, and none are full-time employees. Many volunteers also work to prepare the facility for the races, he said.
Both Inch and Hepner said, “We do this as a labor of love.”
Penn Township supervisor John Payne, who joked that he was going to move that the track’s name be changed to “Penn Township Speedway” (where it is actually located), said that the supervisors have and will continue to do all they can to support the track.
Payne, whose late brother, Jim, was a longtime pro stock driver at the speedway, said, “We will continue to do all we can to keep the speedway here.”
Veteran driver Ken Duke Sr. and his son, Ken Jr., have raced at Selinsgrove for 28 years.
“We don’t have any plans to quit,” Ken Sr. said, adding that when his son raced micro sprints, “it kept him out of trouble.”
The younger Duke is a regular on the PA Sprint Series, for 305 sprint cars. The series races several times a year at Selinsgrove.
Inch, who began working at the track when he was 17, said it seems unbelievable that the track has been here for 75 years.
Noting the abundance of young drivers and fans, the 50-year-old Inch said, it will be exciting when the speedway celebrates its 100th year in 2046.