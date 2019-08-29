HARRISBURG — Opioid prescriptions have dropped 25 percent statewide since the state rolled out a monitoring database, a Department of Health spokeswoman said Thursday.
The drop in opioid-prescribing has been even more pronounced in some rural Pennsylvania counties, according to state data.
Also, since the start of the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, "doctor shopping, visiting more than one doctor for an opioid prescription, has been virtually eliminated,” said April Hutcheson, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health.
According to state data, the number of prescriptions issued by pharmacies in 10 of 11 counties covered by CNHI newspapers in Pennsylvania saw decreases steeper than the statewide 25 percent drop.
The steepest percentage drops were in Mercer, Lawrence and Somerset counties, which all saw 30 percent fewer opioid prescriptions dispensed in the 4th quarter of 2018 than in the same period of 2016, according to Health Department data.
Crawford, Northumberland and Venango counties saw their opioid prescriptions drop 29 percent over the same period. Cambria, Montour and Union counties had 27 percent drops, and Snyder County saw its opioid prescriptions decrease 25 percent. Only Warren County, which saw its opioid prescriptions decline 20 percent, had a smaller decrease than the statewide average, according to the Health Department data.
Health officials in Pennsylvania and nationwide have pointed to opioid prescription abuse as a key factor in the overdose epidemic that peaked in Pennsylvania in 2017 when 5,456 people died, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The death toll slowed in 2018, but overdoses still claimed the lives of 4,492 people in Pennsylvania, according to the DEA.
A judge in Oklahoma on Monday ordered the drug company Johnson & Johnson to pay that state $572.1 million for using misleading marketing to encourage doctors to prescribe and patients to take opioids.
Usage of Pennsylvania’s PDMP spiked from 2.3 million queries in 2016 to 12.7 million queries in 2017. It rose to more than 17 million in 2018.
The American Medical Association in June noted that since 2013, Pennsylvania has had the fifth steepest drop in opioid prescribing, lagging behind only West Virginia, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Ohio.
Like, the Health Department, the Pennsylvania Medical Society points to the prescription monitoring system has key in combatting efforts to get doctors to over-prescribe painkillers.
“The use of the PDMP has basically stopped doctor shopping and allowed physicians to identify more easily those patients who may have substance use disorder,” said Jeff Wirick, a medical society spokesman.
“While the PDMP has played a major role, it is certainly not the only reason for the decrease in opioid prescriptions,” he said.
Other factors at play include increased awareness about opioid abuse by both doctors and patients, and voluntary prescribing guidelines, Wirick said.