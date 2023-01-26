The Snyder County Conservation District is taking orders for its annual seedling and plant sale through March 27.
All proceeds from the seedling sale provide funds for the district's educational outreach programs. Seedlings offered this year will include Norway Spruce, Sugar Maple, American Persimmon, American Plum, American Hazelnut, Paper Birch, Black Oak, Chinkapin Oak and Winterberry.
Fruit Trees offered will be Honey Crisp Apple, Flavortop Nectarine and Starfire Peach. Also offered this year is a special blended Deer Plot Mix and Wildflower Seed Mix suited for pollinators of all types.
The district is also selling bluebird boxes constructed by SUN Vo-Tech students, soil test kits and rigid mesh tube protection sold by the foot. For order forms and plant descriptions, call 570-837-3000 ext. 0, check the district's Facebook page or its website at www.snyderconservation.org and select Tree, Seed & Plant orders due under upcoming events.
Orders will be taken until March 27. Pickup of nursery stock will be held at the conservation district office on Wednesday, April 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, April 20 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.. The district office is located at 10541 Route 522, Middleburg.