MILTON — The Sounds On the Susquehanna provided its last monetary donation and offered free scholarships to camp to the Milton Area School Board this week before the organization disbands.
Chairman Henry Baylor Jr. and Secretary Gelasio Prosseda attended a recent Milton Area public meeting to present the school board members with a $1,330 check to benefit elementary school students in an attempt to provide additional exposure to music at the lower grade levels.
The funds were from the 2019 group’s Drum and Bugle Corps contest held at the alumni field.
“It is our hope that we can help to provide more focus on music in the most impressionable grades,” said Baylor. “2018 and 2019 were great success in providing unparalleled Drum Corps music to the community and of great financial benefits to the school district’s music programs. Unfortunately, Sounds had decided to put the organization on hold.”
Due to COVID-19, Baylor said the community has been devasted over the last 18 months. It is expected to take two to three years to recover to the quality of performance demonstrated before the pandemic, he said.
“We are very grateful for the cooperation and professionalism the school district and district employees have demonstrated in assisting us in creating two fantastic shows,” said Baylor.
In addition to the financial contribution, Sounds has partnered with Central Oak Heights Summer Music Day Camp Program to provide seven fully paid scholarships to this year’s summer music program. Both day camps for Grades 2-5 and 6-8 begin June 21 and ends June 25. Campers are not required to currently play an instrument.
Due to the last-minute announcement, Baylor said the registration process can be waived. Anyone interested in the Milton School District can call 570-898-4002.
“No one from Milton Area School District is enrolled,” said Baylor, “and it’s right across the bridge.”
The camp is located at 75 Heritage Road, West Milton.
Board President Christine Rantz thanked them for all they offered on Tuesday.
“It’s greatly appreciated and we’re honored to have you here this evening,” said Rantz.