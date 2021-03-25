LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Neighborhoods plans to resume its outdoor activities with one of its annual clean-up days. Those interested in participating should meet at 1:30 p.m. on April 3 in the corner of Kidsburg near St Louis Street and the railroad tracks. The event will run until 3:30.
The rain date for this event will be on Sunday, April 11, same time, same location.
As part of its COVID response plan, refreshments will not be provided, but gear like grabbers, buckets, bags, and gloves, and also instructions/direction to key areas of focus will still be provided. Participants may want to bring a water bottle.
For more information, please email news@LewisburgNeighborhoods.org, call 570-523-0114, or visit https://lewisburgneighborhoods.org/spring-cleanups/.
— THE DAILY ITEM