Friends of the Selinsgrove Pool present a check to Selinsgrove Area Recreation Inc. (SARI) members in support of the community swimming pool. In the back row from left to right are John Walters, Mike Reed, Jeff Reed, all SARI board members. Front row, from left to right, are Friends members Elizabeth Fincke and Becky Wilson, SARI members Rich Mease and Kim Soper, and Friends member Joyce Hendricks.