Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High near 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.