BLOOMSBURG — Box of Light Studio and the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum are partnering on Stay, Play, Learn, a website devoted to providing online educational content for parents and kids. The website launched on March 26, 2020, and content will be added throughout this social distancing period created by the COVID-19 virus.
Stay, Play, Learn is a project created by Box of Light Studio and the Bloomsburg Children's Museum to provide arts and science education to families at home during the time of COVID-19. This site offers films, lessons, educational challenges and connections to educators and teaching artists. These resources are gifts to our communities from teaching artists, educators and arts organizations throughout northeastern Pennsylvania.
“This unusual time in our history gives us the opportunity to forge new partnerships and explore unique platforms for delivering our services,” Dr. Ginny Weibel, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum Director said about the new website. “We are thrilled to connect with our community in this way.”
The website is comprised of videos covering science, arts, and cultural topics. Challenges will be issued each week. The challenges are a chance for kids to show off what they’ve learned, as each challenge will require a bit of knowledge from every lesson taught during the week. The organizers hope that daily lessons will lead the kids to immediate hands-on practice with the challenge connecting all lessons. Kids will be invited to send in images and videos of their challenges with the hopes of each child seeing and learning from the work of others.
Discover the Stay, Play, Learn website at https://boxoflight.wixsite.com/sitplaystay