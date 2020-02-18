SUNBURY — Business leaders in downtown Sunbury had nothing but praise for the successful Happy Hearts Hop on Saturday evening.
The event, sponsored by State Farm insurance agent Chris Reis, allowed couples to buy appetizers at McGuigan’s Public House, dinner at the Hotel Edison, dessert at the Dip In and a nightcap at Eclipse Craft Brewing Company, all on Market Street in Sunbury on Saturday night, for only $30 a ticket. Reis said the event was a hit with 69 tickets sold — his goal was 40.
The event will return next year, but it could also make a reappearance on another holiday or random weekend, said Reis. For some business leaders — including Brian Pope, the restaurant owner and head chef at the Hotel Edison, Laurie Johnson, of McGuigan’s, and Bob Snyder, owner of the Dip In — that is great news.
“It was such a wonderful turnout,” said Snyder. “It was a smooth evening, people had a blast and we had a lot of new people experience the downtown. It was a very positive thing and it exceeded all my expectations.”
Pope said it was great to see the restaurant filled with people. Pope said he stepped out of the kitchen and was stunned at the number of people.
“Everybody was so excited to see it going on,” he said. “They haven’t seen some of the places before. The food went over very well. It was a good time to meet other people.”
Johnson said she could tell people really enjoyed themselves.
“Everybody had a great time,” she said. “People stayed at each place for about an hour. Everybody really loved the food. I think people really liked it and it worked out really well.”
Reis said the surveys given to the event-goers showed nothing negative.
“We’ll do it next year for sure, but there might be a different event this year on another holiday or random weekend. It depends on what we can come up with.”
The event started at 6 p.m. Saturday with a wide variety of appetizers at McGuigan’s at 266 Market St. followed by a buffet-style dinner at the Edison at 401 Market St. and a variety of desserts at the Dip In at 450 Market St. It ended at Eclipse at 249 Market St. with a nightcap of beer, wine or homemade soda.
Reis said people purchased extra food or drinks, which generated more revenue for the businesses, and also visited other places that were open in downtown Sunbury, including Route 61 Roadhouse.
“It was something they haven’t done before,” said Reis. “Some of these people haven’t been to all the places. It was a chance for them to get out with family and friends and try it all, and for one low price. We probably couldn’t have sold any more tickets. The places were too full.”
Reis said he heard from out-of-town people and those not involved who witnessed the number of people going from place to place.
“One comment (from Millersburg) stuck with me: ‘it’s nice to live in a town where there are things to do,’” he said. “People might not know what we have, but when you try it, it’s actually fun.”
The next event will likely have staggered start times. Reis also said retail shops may be asked to stay open so people have places to stop and shop.