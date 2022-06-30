SUNBURY — With less than four days until the kickoff of the biggest party the city has ever seen begins, members of the Sunbury Semiquincentennial Celebration are excited, nervous, scared but most importantly, working together.
Celebration co-chairs Jody Ocker and Slade Shreck said they couldn't be happier with the way things are falling into place and the communication and willingness to work together with other members of the group.
"I am so happy with everything because it is all going really well," Ocker said. "We are excited and nervous but all the details are falling into place and everybody is working together in the city departments and the committees and the businesses who are providing in-kind services. That's exactly how it should be and I am grateful and happy about it."
Ocker praised Shreck, Councilman John Barnhart and his daughter, city business owner Lindie Lloyd, who both co-chair the 250th parade committee, City Clerk Jolinn Barner and the rest of the city officials and Victoria and Kristine Rosancrans for constant work on the celebration.
"This parade will be fantastic," Ocker said. "John (Barnhart) and Lindie (Lloyd) have done a terrific job in getting this organized and we are all excited for this to take place."
Ocker said Shreck was also instrumental in the planning of the celebration.
"He (Shreck) and I made a great team," she said. "Slade (Shreck) knows so many people and he has the knowledge to get things done and he was such a huge help to all of this."
Shreck said he was happy to be part of the celebration.
"Jody (Ocker) knows her history," he said. "She took this to heart and she knew the heritage and did her homework. She spent a lot of time into this and all the history that will be diplayed is from her."
Shreck said he also wanted to thank the rest of the committee.
"Everyone did a great job and the parade continued to grow throughout the process. We are all excited for this. I think people finally realize this is happening."
Ocker said Barner also made sure the city was available at all times. "Jolinn (Barner) has done everything we needed," Ocker said.
The parade kicks off the celebration at 10 a.m. on July 4 and Ocker said she hopes people visit the celebration website at www.sunbury250.com to get the latest details of all planned events.
"We want everyone to keep going to the website so they can see a detailed list of events," she said. "The website is updated often and people will be able to find out everything we have to offer through the celebration."
The celebration ends on July 9 with the kickoff of the Sunbury Celebration near the N. Fourth Street Plaza, which offers games, food vendors and entertainment, including the fireworks display, which Councilman Jim Eister said will be the biggest in city history.
The fireworks display is costly and Eister said he is appreciative of several businesses, including the Sunbury Eagles, who have donated and raised money to help pay for the display.
Eister said the city is still short funds and is hoping for last-minute donations.
Ocker said the 60-foot Ferris Wheel will be arriving in the city on July 3 and will be up and running for July 4.
Ocker also said residents will get the chance to see the Edison Dynamo, which is a machine that converted motion to electricity.
Ocker said it was a steam engine that turns big wheels attached by belts and makes little wheels spin, creating motion that generates electricity.
"It has been in storage and it will be brought out and put on display right in front of the courthouse," she said.