St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco Russian Orthodox Mission Church will celebrate the Nativity of Christ this weekend.
There will be Christmas Eve and Christmas (Nativity) services at Russian Orthodox in downtown Lewisburg, today and Saturday.
Holy Supper will be held tonight at 6, a customary menu of pre-Christmas fasting dishes, a Slavic/Eastern European tradition. Christmas Eve Compline and Matin services will then be held at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Christmas Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m., with earlier Prayers of the Hours starting at 9:40 p.m.
Services will be held in the Lewisburg Club, 131 Market St., alley entrance.
The dating for the Orthodox Nativity is similar to that of Christmas in early America well into the 18th century, before the change from the Julian to the Gregorian calendar. It is sometimes also called “Appalachian Christmas” and reflects the calendar used by the original Christian Church in biblical times.
All are welcome and there is no charge, although there will be a free-will offering to help fund the construction of a new Orthodox Church temple on Felmey Road in Winfield this year.
The local Orthodox Church hosting the services is named for St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco. St. John was a wonder-working 20th-century saint who escaped from Communist Russia and China, and helped bring a community of orphaned children with him to America.
The Parish Rector, Father George Sharonoff, of Drums, Pa., hails from a Russian-American family that originally settled in northern California after leaving Russia during the revolution.Deacon Paul Siewers is a longtime resident of Lewisburg and is faculty adviser to the Bucknell University Orthodox Christian community, which worships at St. John’s.
For more information, see www.stjohnthewonderworker.com, email stjohnssf.parish@gmail.com, or call/text Father George at (570) 751-9063, or Deacon Paul at (570) 863-9039.