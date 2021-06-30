SUNBURY — Sunbury restaurants and bars that have a license to sell alcohol outside can continue to do so, but those that took advantage of loosened restrictions over the past year must stop the practice unless they have a license.
City officials clarified a notice given to city businesses this week by the state Liquor Control Board informing establishments that they are no longer allowed to sell alcohol without a permit from the state.
City Administrator Derrick Backer said the allowance to sell alcohol outside during the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer in effect. The PLCB sent letters to restaurants and bars announcing pre-pandemic regulations are back in effect immediately.
“We wanted businesses to know that our resolution in the city went hand-in-hand with the states and that we can only still allow those who have the proper licenses to continue to sell outside,” he said.
Laurie Johnson, owner of McGuigans Public House, on Market St., said she was made aware by the state that she is is up-to-date on her outside license.
Backer said when the code department began to make businesses aware of the updated change, some businesses became furious but he was not aware of anyone calling the PLCB.
Solicitor Joel Wiest issued a press release on behalf of the city.
"It has come to the attention of Sunbury City Council that there is some confusion as to the current state of rules in the city relative to open containers, and/or outside dining or consumption of alcohol,” Wiest wrote.
"Quite simply, the city has allowed the responsible consumption of alcohol and/or open containers since well before the spread of COVID-19. However, in response to COVID-19, the Governor of Pennsylvania enacted a ruling whereby commercial establishments lacking the ability to allow the outdoor consumption of alcohol were allowed to do so given the greater safety of outside dining. The City of Sunbury followed suit, basically saying that any entity that could serve alcohol outside during the COVIC pandemic, as per LCB rules, could do so with no reservation by the city.”
Wiest continued by saying since the state rescinded the right to serve alcohol outside for those commercial establishments which do not possess a valid permit.
“Many establishments had that right, through valid permitting, before, during, and now after, COVID-19 rules, and those establishments are still therefore allowed by the state to serve alcohol to patrons outside of their commercial walls,” Wiest wrote. "This right is supported by the City of Sunbury."
Jerome Alex, president of the Americus Hose Co., said the club received the letter from the state but that they couldn’t sell outside anyway. “The information was sent to everyone about the outside service,” he said. “It has now been stopped.”
As far as an open container ordinance in the city, Backer said the city is still allowing people to consume alcohol city-wide but the regular laws apply and that a person can still be arrested for public drunkenness.
“Open container is still allowed throughout the city per LCB requirements,” Backer said. “The to-go slushies people were selling are no longer allowed, but if someone makes their own slushie and sits in the park we have enacted an ordinance that allows that but state and local laws still apply and a person can’t be drunk in public or acting in an unsafe way. That is only enforceable by the police.”