The Danville Area Alumni Committee will honor Nathan Umbriac, Class of 1999 and Mackenzie Wertman, Class of 2015, as Outstanding Alumni at the awards luncheon to be held Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. at the Pine Barn Inn.
Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by emailing Sylvia Knorr at Knorr@pa.metrocast.net or at The Kiddie Korner, 611 Mill St, Danville.
The deadline to register is Tues. Oct 25.
Bonnie Trump has been selected to join the ranks of the Alumni Committee as an Honorary Alumnus. She is a 1968 graduate of St. Cyril Academy a lifelong Danville resident and active in the community.
Outstanding Award winners in 2021 were Lisa Regan and Van Wagner.