A coating of snow fell over much of the Susquehanna Valley region overnight Saturday, which forced the first use of snow shovels this year for some.
For Kyle Willis, 12, of Sunbury, it was an unacceptable amount of snow.
“I want to see a lot more,” he said while walking through Cameron Park. “I want to be able to go sledding.”
Willis' friend, Katie Conrad, 11, of Northumberland, agreed.
“I can’t wait for the big snowfalls to come,” she said. “I love when they close Line Street and we get to go speeding down the hill because it is so much fun.”
Sunbury streets department supervisor Steve Welker on Sunday said the city is prepared and had no issues overnight with the dusting.
“The streets are warm yet and nothing stuck,” Welker said. “We are absolutely prepared for when the snow comes. Our trucks have the spreaders on and ready to go.”
The snow forecast changed multiple times leading up to the storm — starting out Friday morning as an inch or two, then shifting to little to no accumulation by Friday afternoon, before settling back to 1 to 3 inches by Saturday night and, eventually, ending with a coating.
"It was a storm system diving out of the Great Lakes region, a typical fast-moving system in the winter, but it didn't really have as much moisture as we were anticipating," said Rob Miller, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather. "A lot of that moisture ended up in Western Pennsylvania.
"It lost a lot of its moisture but it was still the first significant sighting of snow for the area."
In the short term, Miller said the Valley should expect the chance of more of the same each of the next two nights.
"In the next 24 hours, there will be some rain and snow showers tonight, again, nothing more than a fresh coating, especially in the higher elevations," he said. "Then another system tomorrow night into Tuesday — again, we're not expecting a lot, enough snow to bring another fresh coating with the higher elevations more likely to see snow."
Miller said temperatures should turn milder by the end of the week which will decrease the chance for snow.
The long-range forecast calls for a typical winter, he said, with a back-and-forth of cold and warm temperatures and no expected long stretches of cold.
"Overall for the season, it should be generally near normal temperatures through the winter months," Miller said. There will be opportunities "for cold shots to come in from time to time with probably near normal snowfall" for the winter months of December, January and February.
Miller said motorists, especially during the morning commute, should drive cautiously because wet spots could freeze when temperatures dip below freezing.
One group of people that are loving the conditions are rifle white tail deer hunters, who opened the season on Saturday, Miller said.
"Hunters are loving snow in the morning because it helps for tracking deer," he said.