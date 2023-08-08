BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Motorists are advised that both lanes of Route 45 (Old Turnpike Road) will be closed today in Buffalo Township, Union County, for an oversize load move.
Old Turnpike Road will be closed between Skunk Hollow Road and Grove Road, while the contractor, Wolfe House Movers LLC., moves a house. The oversize load is 50-feet long, 35-feet wide, 35-feet in height, and weighs 150,000 pounds.
The roadway is expected to be closed for approximately 15 minutes. A detour using local roads will be in place while the roadway is closed.
Work is expected to begin at 9 a.m., weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER