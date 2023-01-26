MILTON — The owner of the former ACF Industries LLC facility intends to develop the building into a warehousing and distribution facility.
Following an hour-long public hearing and executive session during Wednesday night's regular meeting, Milton Borough Council members tabled the decision to consider the conditional use application of David Damaghi, of Mr. Milton LLC, until a later meeting. Damaghi wants to develop the site, which is zoned for manufacturing, into a warehouse and distribution facility.
"We are tabling this until the next meeting," said Councilwoman Linda Meckley. "We will be deliberating between now and then."
Borough Solicitor J. Michael Wiley, of McCormick Law Firm, said the council has up to 45 days to make a decision.
Damaghi and his daughter, Danielle Damaghi, finalized the sale of the property in Milton and Turbot Township under MR Milton LLC in January for $500,000. The 550,000-square-foot structure is on 42.091 acres of land at 417 N. Arch St.
Damaghi intends to establish five distribution facilities, four warehouse facilities and one retail facility on the property.
Kenneth Estep, of Mid-Penn Engineering, said the total number of trips in and out of the facility is estimated to be 1,076 from both employees and trucks. The traffic would be on six state routes and two borough routes of Upper Market and Locust streets.
Damaghi also noted that he fixed up the rail extension on the property, which should cut down on truck traffic. He also said there would be safety measures in place when rail traffic is on the property.
Damaghi said he has one tenant for warehousing while others are interested in coming to the facility.