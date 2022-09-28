MILTON — The new owner of the former ACF Industries LLC facility withdrew his application for 12 zoning exemptions.
At Tuesday night's public meeting of the Milton Borough Council, Board President Jamie Walker informed the public that MR Milton LLC President David Damaghi, of Philadelphia, and his daughter Danielle Damaghi withdrew the application and intend to resubmit it at an undisclosed time. The decision came after two public hearings in August and September and an announcement that council would take up to 45 days to make a decision on whether to allow the zoning exemptions for the 550,000-square-foot structure on 42.091 acres of land at 417 N. Arch St.
"He is going to redo that so we are waiting to hear about that," said Walker.
Walker noted that he met with Damaghi, borough manager Jessie Novinger and Central PA Chamber of Commerce President/CEO TeaJay Aikey last week to discuss the application for exemptions.
David Damaghi, who finalized the sale of the property in Milton and Turbot Township under MR Milton LLC in January for $500,000, said previously they are seeking the conditional use of the facility in order to expedite starting dates of potential incoming businesses. The property is currently zoned for manufacturing.
The Damaghis were seeking conditional uses for the following: automobile sales facility, automotive repair garage, automotive service station, business office/business service, distribution facility, warehouse/storage facilities, trucking or motor freight terminals, entertainment facility, industrial park, personal service business, studio and outdoor commercial recreational facilities.
With the application withdrawn, the process for conditional uses must start over by seeking approval from the code office, public hearings and a decision by council, according to borough council.
The council members also approved a bid for the Milton Curb Cut Project to LTT Trucking LLC for $49,635 contingent upon SEDA-Council of Government's review and Community Development Block Grant compliance.
Novinger said two bids were received. The highest bid was from Mid-State Paving LLC, of Middleburg, at a cost of approximately $65,000.
The work includes six curb cuts on South Turbot Avenue, said Novinger.
"We feel confident pending review that they (LTT Trucking) will be adequate for the six curb cuts," said Novinger.
Novinger also said the demolition of a blighted property at 322 Beaver St., Milton, is finished. The lot is leveled and seeded, she said.
The borough purchased the property at a Northumberland County Judicial Sale last year with Community Development Block Grant funding. The borough used in-house Department of Public Works employees to do the demo and the property could ultimately be sold once the CDBG files are all closed out, she said.
In other business:
- The borough council approved a request from the Salvation Army to use Lincoln Park for their 2022 Kettle Kickoff on Nov. 18.
- Novinger informed the borough council that the borough's 1992 Grumman fire truck was sold for $6,800. The money will go back to the fire department.