COAL TOWNSHIP — The new owner of the former ACF Industries LLC facility in Milton finalized a purchase of another large commercial property in Coal Township.
MR Milton LLC, owned by President David Damaghi, of Philadelphia, finalized the purchase of the former Verizon store, Ames Shopping center and BI-LO/ACME foods along Route 61 in the eastern end of Coal Township. The deed for the $250,000 purchase from Route 61 Investments was finalized on Jan. 18, according to Northumberland County Register and Recorder's office.
Thomas Boyer, the assistant manager/secretary of Coal Township, said it's been longer than a decade since the buildings were occupied.
"It's been a long time since there have been any businesses in those buildings," said Boyer. "We're happy that someone purchased the building. Hopefully, he will follow up on his plan, spruce it up and bring businesses there that the community can take advantage of."
The former Ames and BI-LO/ACME property is listed as 8612 State Route 61 on 17.04 acres of land. The former Verizon store is listed as 8658 State Route 61 on .35 acres of property, said Boyer.
The township considers both properties blighted, he said.
Damaghi and his associates visited the township building in January before the sale to inquire about citations or liens on the property. They did not discuss what their intentions are with the property, said Boyer.
Damaghi has also to date not applied for any permits or submitted any plans to the code office, said Boyer.
"They are there now cleaning up the property," he said.
Damaghi could not be reached for comment.
David Damaghi’s profile on the Central PA Chamber of Commerce’s website describes him as a real estate investor who specializes in the rehabilitation of distressed properties.
“His objective is to keep these newly renovated properties at an affordable rate and bring as many jobs as he can to local communities,” according to the profile.
MR Milton purchased the former ACF property last year and has been applying for conditional uses through Milton Borough to revive the 550,000-square-foot structure on 42.091 acres of land at 417 N. Arch St. MR Milton LLC finalized the sale of the former ACF property in Milton and Turbot Township in January 2022 for $500,000.
Damaghi in his latest conditional use application in January said he intends to develop the Milton property into a warehousing and distribution facility. He envisions five distribution facilities, four warehouse facilities and one retail facility on the property.
ACF Industries closed in 2019.