BLOOMSBURG — After finding success in one college town with Gram's, Jesse Reeves eyes similar success in a second college in his new sister restaurant in downtown Bloomsburg.
Inspired by his grandmother Dorothy’s cooking, Reeves opened Gram's in March 2018 at 21 N. Third St., Lewisburg. Late last month, he opened the doors for a soft opening at Gramp’s at 10 W. Main St., Bloomsburg. He opened the second location with business partners Joann Bowman and Tanner Dilg, who will serve as the manager.
“This is their home town, I lived here for a few years, and I worked at the college for 11 years,” said Reeves. “I love the town of Bloomsburg. We thought it would be a great place to open a second location.”
Reeves is an alum of Le Cordon Bleu Institute of Culinary Arts and served an apprenticeship under the late Master Chef Peter Timmins. Reeves worked for 11 years with Aramark, rising to district chef and working out of Bloomsburg University. A lifetime of work saw Reeves employed for others. He longed to open an eatery of his own, one that would allow him to return home in the evening to spend time with his wife and three sons.
Bowman was an employee at Gram’s who worked under Reeves for 10 years and Dilg worked under Reeves while at Gram’s.
“Being born and raised in this town, I never thought I’d be back here starting my own restaurant,” said Dilg. “I’m ready to make it happen and do well.”
Bowman said Reeves has been her friend for years.
“I’m really glad I’m here with these two,” she said. “I’m happy to make this come true.”
Food and location
The menu is similar in both locations, inspired by Creole, French and Italian, and considered “comfort food with attitude.”
There are breakfast items, tacos, sandwiches, paninis and burgers, salads, chicken, bowls, wraps and soup. There are meat and vegetarian options. Everything is fresh and made to order, said Reeves.
The Bloomsburg location is geared toward the business lunch crowd. Reeves plans to adjust the menu with time because he recognizes different places might have different appetites.
Already he said that Lewisburg customers eat more vegetarian options while Bloomsburg customers eat more meat.
“The bowls are very popular,” said Reeves. “It’s an option that is healthy but still really good.”
The tacos are also a hit with customers with styles ranging from Korean, Asian, Latin, American, Indian, Thai, Caribbean jerk and buffalo, he said.
Gram’s is “crazy busy,” said Reeves. “It’s going really well. I’m really happy with the outcome.”
Customers like the food
Amelia Morgan, of Danville, visited Gramp’s with a friend on Wednesday. She said she goes to Taco Tuesday in Lewisburg frequently.
“It’s amazing,” said Morgan. “It’s always fresh, it’s always delicious, and it’s really, really good.”
As a vegetarian, Morgan said she appreciated both locations. She said she was glad to come with her friend Cindy Faust, of Catawissa.
“My friend is uber-healthy,” said Faust, “so I knew she would love this place and want to meet for breakfast.”
Reeves expects to do well in Bloomsburg.
“I’ll try as hard as I can,” he said. “As long as we keep the food hot and fresh, as long as it’s good food, that’s all that matters.”
Gram’s is open Wednesday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. View the menu and learn more at https://www.facebook.com/Gramps-Eatery-116631723218702
