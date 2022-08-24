MILTON — The new owner of the former ACF Industries LLC facility is seeking 26 zoning exemptions for the 550,000-square-foot structure on 42.091 acres of land in Milton.
At a public hearing during a borough council meeting on Wednesday night, MR Milton LLC President David Damaghi, of Philadelphia, and his daughter Danielle Damaghi presented their case to council members to allow conditional uses of the property at 417 N. Arch St. After nearly 90 minutes of questions, council members decided to postpone the remainder of the hearing and their decision until Sept. 14.
David Damaghi, who finalized the sale of the property in Milton and Turbot Township under MR Milton LLC in January for $500,000, said they are seeking the conditional use of the facility in order to expedite starting dates of potential incoming businesses. The property is currently zoned for manufacturing.
"Our first target is to bring back manufacturing," said Damaghi. "Our first target is to bring jobs."
The Damaghis are seeking conditional uses for the following: automobile sales facility, automotive repair garage, automotive service station, distribution facility, retail establishment, warehouse or storage facilities, trucking or motor freight terminals, business office/business service, carwash, medical/dental clinic, convenience market, commercial office building, entertainment facility, financial offices/institution, grocery store, industrial park, laundromat, office complex, personal service business, professional offices, public service building/facility, shopping center, studio, supermarket, outdoor commercial recreation facilities and wireless communications facilities.
Damaghi said he doesn't believe he will ever get businesses like a grocery store in the facility, but wanted to be ready to say yes without seeking permission every time a new business needs special approval.
ACF employed 1,400 people at its height. The facility closed its doors and released the remaining portion of its workforce at the end of 2019.
Alan Swartzlander, a neighboring resident, said approving the conditional use would be "an open invitation" for any business to come in. He said he didn't want to live near a strip club or a medical marijuana company.
"I'm not down for that, I'm sorry," said Swartzlander.
Danielle Damaghi said she and her father were religious so they wouldn't allow any businesses that promote violence, pornography or drugs. They believe in "clean businesses."
"Just because it's easy money doesn't mean it's money we would take," she said.
Swartzlander said he is good with that information but told her, "I don't know you from Adam."
The plan for the site also calls for uses permitted under the manufacturing zone, including a paper conversation facility called Ultra Paper Products that will occupy 75,000 square feet of the site. It will be an anchor for new tenants in the facility. Ultra Paper is a woman-owned paper conversion facility that will use jumbo rolls to create paper napkins, paper towels, bath tissue and more.
It will allow smaller businesses to use resources, including secretarial services, forklift and operators, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and shipping and receiving, said Danielle Damaghi.
David Damaghi said he has been working to rehabilitate the deteriorating structures on the property.
Councilman Joe Moralez said he had concerns about potential environmental contaminants of the site and whether David Damaghi had any intention of digging at the site. Damaghi said he was not told anything specific from ACF about not digging and he didn't have any intention of digging. Damaghi said at least two buildings needed to be demolished.
Moralez also questioned Damaghi's record of code violations at his other properties in Philadelphia. Damaghi didn't say how many violations he's received but noted he takes care of violations as they occur.
Other questions from residents and council members included the noise of the facility, the expected increased burden on the wastewater treatment plant and new construction in the flood zone.
The second part of the hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at borough hall, 2 Filbert St., Milton. The regular public meeting will take place at 7 p.m.