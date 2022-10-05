WATSONTOWN — Lyle and Jessica Brouse asked a simple question six years ago on social media about what their hometown of Milton needed in the downtown.
The answer of a self-serve laundry center launched a franchise for the Brouses with “The Laundry Room LLC” locations in Milton, Riverside, Lewisburg, Beaver Springs and Sunbury. The Brouses, who are both graduates of Milton Area School District, recently expanded to Watsontown at 418 Main St. with 28 machines and Mifflinburg at 305 E. Chestnut St. with 32 machines.
“Everybody needs a laundromat,” said Lyle Brouse. “People’s machines break down. They might not have the hook-ups in their home. There’s a lot of benefits.”
Their goal is to make sure the experience is as positive as possible. They have built lounging areas in each of their locations with television and games.
“It needs to feel like home, it needs to be comfortable,” said Jessica Brouse.
Lyle Brouse served eight years in the U.S. Marines and then worked for a natural gas company in Williamsport. Jessica wanted to start her own business, so they went on social media in late 2016 to ask what Milton needed. Ten days later, they signed a lease in Milton and opened the first Laundry Room in April 2017.
Each location is called “The Laundry Room of” the town they are located in, they said.
Sunbury, Milton and Lewisburg were all built from the ground up. The other four were previously owned by other laundromat owners, they said.
Both Watsontown and Mifflinburg locations were previously owned by Charles Jasiewivz Jr. and known as Washtubs. Both buildings have been laundromats for decades, they said.
They plan to expand into Williamsport in 2023, they said.
In both new locations, the Brouses have been renovating and upgrading. The biggest change to the Watsontown location is to introduce a space like they have at their other locations where customers can watch television, play pinball, lounge on couches, play games and wait for their laundry to be finished.
The goal is to have that area completed at Watsontown by Nov. 2.
“We’re trying to take the boring out of the laundromat,” said Lyle Brouse. “We’re trying to make it a better experience.”
Each location has security cameras and bathrooms, they said.
Mifflinburg’s lounging area and upgrades are expected to be completed by the end of the year, they said.
Another goal is to have a pick up and drop off service, they said.
Jessica Brouse said she enjoys meeting customers and talking to them about their lives.
Deb Harmon, of Watsontown, said she uses laundromats three to four times a year to wash her bedding.
“It’s nice here,” she said.
Residents can stop in and do their laundry anytime. The new Laundry Room in Sunbury will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.