For The Daily Item
BLOOMSBURG — Do you know how to keep your pet safe in an emergency situation? What about how to bandage a wounded paw on your dog or cat? Would you know how to perform CPR on your furry friend if necessary?
Thanks to a five-hour certification class for Pet CPR and first aid, an entire new group of local animals lovers now know just what to do if their dog or cat is choking, gets stung by a bee or is in distress.
The class was held at Creative Dog pet grooming salon and hosted by owners Tatum and Laura Manlove, Participants learned about three different types of CPR, choking (conscious, and unconscious), pet vitals, bleeding and splinting, snout to tail health assessment, injury and illness, bites, stings, allergic reactions and more.
Nicole Quiggle of Pet Tech has been teaching the PetSaver course for the past four years. She said she first became interested in becoming certified herself because she works with animals and wanted to feel confident when they’re in her care.
“It’s important for all pet care professionals — not just veterinary professionals (i.e. pet groomers, trainers) — and pet owners to know the basics in order to care for the animals better,” said Quiggle.
MJ Moss, County Animal Response Teams (CART) sheltering coordinator for Montour/Columbia counties, agreed with Quiggle. Moss said she started helping in the field of emergency and disaster response when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005.
“We are critter messers,” she joked. “We may have to go out to flooded areas or accidents where there are animals that need help,” she said.
The group also responds to help animals displaced or in need of medical assistance due to barn fires, evacuations and other emergencies.
She’s hopeful that the more people who become certified in pet CPR and first aid, the more volunteers will sign up to help.
“We need volunteers,” said Moss. “My days of wrestling cows and pigs are limited.”
In addition to talking about first aid and CPR, Quiggle also spent time talking about ways to keep your pet safe, including using a crash tested seatbelt in the car (attached to a harness, not a collar), or, if possible, keeping your pet in a crash tested crate in a safe spot.
“The safest spot for a pet in the car is in a crate, on the floor on the passenger side,” said Quiggle. “It’s important to not have loose animals in the car because in the case of an accident, the pet can be injured or killed, or the pet can injure or kill someone in the car.”
If you’re not confident in your own caretaking skills, Quiggle said make sure you know your local veterinary hospitals and rescues.
“Know who’s around you to help,” she said.
The class also covered dental health, and an overview of an animals circulatory, respiratory systems and basic anatomy. She also emphasized the importance of paying attention to your pet’s “normal.”
“Learn what’s normal for your pet,” she said. “If you know what’s normal, then you will know what’s abnormal.”
Two-dozen participants completed the course on Sunday, including the entire Creative Dog team, the CART Rescue Task Force and pet owners. The Manloves said they’re hoping to make it a bi-annual event, allowing both new certifications and renewals.
“It’s important to be able to help when there is an emergency if something were to happen,” the pair agreed. “Whether that be a dog/cat choking, a dog/cat getting hurt and having an injury. These skills we learned today will help us in case of an emergency.”
Pet Tech the first International Training Center dedicated to CPR, First Aid and Care for dogs and cats and have been teaching the important skills of Pet CPR, First Aid and Care for over 20 years.