The restaurant inside Sunbury's historic Hotel Edison will close permanently, a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic chef Brian Pope said Friday.
Pope, who owns The Edison Restaurant but not the hotel, said he will close the restaurant on June 28. He said he has 13 employees.
Meghan Beck, who owns the hotel, said Friday, said the closure will not impact the tenants at the hotel. The restaurant and bar will close until a buyer is found for the restaurant and accompanying liquor license.
"This decision wasn't made lightly or quickly," Pope said Friday.
"It is a little bit of a surprise, but we had some concerns," said Beck, who is a partner with 1337 Rental, which owns the hotel. "During the pandemic, a lot of businesses have been under pressure. Brian is a great chef and has worked with us for a long time."
When his in-house dining was shuttered at the start of COVID mitigation, Pope shifted to takeout and delivery only. He is still advertising menu items online.
"We won't be closed until June 28 and we're still doing what we can do support downtown Sunbury," he said.
On a Facebook post announcing the closing Friday afternoon, Pope thanks his customers. "This was not an easy decision, but one that needed to be made," he wrote. "I did my best to maintain the integrity of the restaurant and our patrons throughout this pandemic, but forces beyond my control dictated otherwise."
Beck said closing the hotel is only temporary as 1337 Rentals looks for a buyer for the business and liquor license. The building on the corner of Fourth and Market streets is not for sale.
Finding a potential buyer could prove a challenge, Beck said, but there are buyers out there, she said.
"The temperature for people looking for start businesses has been great this year," she said. "Right until the coronavirus, we had the most inquiries ever for commercial properties. We had 17, which is unheard of. That is starting to pick back up, which is a good sign."