MIDDLEBURG — For the last 100 years, the legacy of Beavertown Block Co. Inc. has been as stable as the hundreds of thousands of blocks it has produced.
For three generations, the company has been owned and led by the same family who learned how to weather economic challenges while also continuing to increase production and maintain a quality product and satisfied customers and employees. As the company moves into its next century, some big changes are coming with the sale of the business to another Pennsylvania operation. However, leaders say this is an opportunity for the company to regain some momentum and continue its success.
David L. Kline, third-generation owner of the company, said he is planning to step down Aug. 1, at which time Stabilized Earth Solutions, based in Youngwood, will take over the operation. Kline’s grandfather, Kimber S. Kline Sr. — also known as K.S. or “Tip” — founded the company in 1922. In those early days, the blocks were made by hand at the construction site.
“When my grandfather first started it, transportation was an issue,” Kline said. “Blocks are heavy. I guess it was easier for them to haul the stone and sand and cement to the job site than make the blocks and then haul them.”
The first job was expanding K.S.’s brother’s small auto repair shop, which later became Kline Motors garage. The blocks were made at a site on the east end of Beaver Springs and then hauled by horses and wagon to the garage at the other end of town. Another early job by the company was a face block double house along Route 522 in Beavertown. Around 1925, K.S. erected a manufacturing facility at Stahl’s Quarry (today National Limestone Quarry Inc.), where a mutually beneficial partnership was formed with the quarry, which supplied the material for the manufacturing of the blocks. In 1947, K.S. purchased land along Paxtonville Road in Middleburg, where he eventually built three more manufacturing plants.
“Over the years, it just grew,” David Kline said.
In 1956, K.S. sold the company to his son, Paul William Kline.
When David was in high school, he remembers going to the plant during Christmas break and running the block machine — though he did not receive any pay for his work until the next year, when he started working at the plant part-time during the summer months.
“It was something that we just kept going for years,” Kline said. “We just always worked here. Never worked anyplace else.”
In 1961, the company was incorporated as Beavertown Block Co. Inc.
Kline began working full-time at Beavertown Block Co. in 1970 after being honorably discharged from the U.S. Marines. He began managing the company in 1981 and officially became its president in 1988.
Under his leadership, sales grew more than two percent per year until the 2007 recession.
The company has been behind (or better said, underneath) many a structure found throughout the Susquehanna Valley, including the Susquehanna Valley Mall and many of the buildings on what locals call the “Golden Strip.”
Most of its product has been distributed within 100 miles, but its fleet of trucks have hauled them as far away as New York, Ohio, West Virginia, D.C., and New Jersey.
“Making a quality product and getting the product to the jobs on time,” said current president David L. Kline, has been key to the company’s success over the years.
“We just kept working at it and doing what needed to be done to satisfy the customers. That’s what made the business, keeping the customers.”
He said they always worked to keep their employees happy as well, seeing them as family. Many of the employees over the years spent decades working for the company.
“I’m 74 years old,” he said. “It’s time for me to let go.”
He does, however, plan to stick around for the next year to help with the transition.
A history of production
From making the blocks by hand, to a block machine only making one block at a time, the company continued over the years to increase production with the introduction of new and more efficient equipment. Today, the company has machines that make three, six, and even 12 blocks at one time.
Even during the Great Depression, the company experienced moderate growth. There were four employees by 1934, and by 1938, the company had produced its first million blocks.
During the 1940s, the demand for concrete blocks was high, but the ability to meet those demands was difficult because the war effort required all of the available steel, which was also required by the company for its equipment and machinery.
In 1954, the company began manufacturing split architectural products to meet a new market for decorative masonry.
In 1956, for the first time, more than one million blocks were produced in just one year, and the company boasted an average of 15 employees. The company merged with another facility in Pleasant Gap — Markle Concrete Productions Company — in 1967. By 1969, their combined annual production reached more than 4 million blocks. In 1972, the company became fully automated, requiring much of the existing plant to be torn down to make room for the new equipment. As a result, in 1973, the new annual production rose to an all-time high of nearly 7 million blocks. Eventually, production increased to three shifts.
As the company introduced state-of-the-art equipment and paid strict attention to careful maintenance, by 1979 it boasted reaching more than one hundred million blocks produced since its inception.
That number was doubled by 1995.
In 1996, the company acquired E. DeVecchis and Sons Inc.’s McKee block plant, which expanded the market into the Altoona area.
When the recession hit in 2007, the company closed its Pleasant Gap facility, and the three-shift work schedule was reduced to two. In 2010, it was reduced to one shift, which continues today.
Looking to the future
In June, the company marked its anniversary with a celebration at the plant’s facility at 3612 Paxtonville Road. More than 200 people came to be a part of the festivities, which included food, personal tours of the plant’s automated operation, and citations given by Snyder County Commissioner Joe Kantz, state Representative David Rowe, and Congressman Fred Keller.
Kline said he feels good about the company’s future.
The new company that will be purchasing Beavertown Block Co. is Stabilized Earth Solutions, led by president Rob Cammarata. The company has been around for about eight years, and according to Cammarata it specializes in engineering, sales, and manufacturing. For several years, its stone veneer plant in Youngwood was a customer of Beavertown Block Co. Now, the process will simply be more streamlined.
By and large, however, the area will not see too much change .
Cammarata said they plan to continue to focus on doing business locally and investing in Snyder County as well as the local workforce. Over the next few months, in fact, Cammarata said they might even be able to increase that workforce.
“I think we’ll start to see maybe a second shift start here,” he said. “We’re very excited about the demand for the block. It’s slowly starting to come back. We’re trying to position ourselves to be able to (meet that demand).” The ultimate goal, he said, is to eventually return production to the three shifts it experienced in its heyday.
While taking over a company that has such a long history and family legacy is a little bit intimidating, Cammarata admits, he plans to honor that legacy.
“Our company is very family-oriented too,” he said. “Decisions aren’t pushed through a big corporate structure. We make decisions as a team.
“I’m looking forward to adding these people to our team here at Beavertown Block. With the talent that they have here, and the talent we have, we have a good future and plan to be here for another 100 years.”