EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Construction efforts to Oxford Drive surrounding ongoing stormwater issues continues. The project started April 18.
It's “one week after another with issues down there,” according to Township Manager Jolene Helwig.
She said engineering issues are at play.
Supervisor Char Gray said there was confusion with drawings about where pipes are located.
“They’re not finding pipes where they expected,” said Gray.
She said between engineers, the township roadster and contractor, a solution should be figured out but has delayed construction efforts.