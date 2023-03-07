DANVILLE — Democratic Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton announced the 108th District special election will be held on May 16, Primary Day.
The announcement came Tuesday afternoon.
The race is down to 10 Republicans from Northumberland and Montour counties interested in replacing former state representative and current state Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver in the 108th House District.
The candidates are Andrew Ramos, Mike Stender, Joe Moralez, Tom Webb, Norman Jones and Gary Truckenmiller — all from Northumberland County — and Montour County’s Steve Brosious, Michael Jardim, David Ackley and Edward Rothermel.
