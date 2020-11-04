Welcome to Election Week 2020 in Pennsylvania.
On Tuesday, Spotlight PA reporters fanned out across the state — from Butler County to Gettysburg to Wilkes-Barre — to send dispatches from polling places throughout the day.
Now, we’re following the counting of mail ballots, legal challenges, and everything else you need to know as Pennsylvania works toward finalizing its results. Read a note from our editor about what to expect from Spotlight PA’s coverage.
Mail ballot count began Wednesday in some counties
11:20 a.m.
In Cumberland County, workers started counting mail-in ballots at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The county was one of a handful in the state that decided not to pre-canvass these ballots until after Election Day, leaving total counts in flux.
Bethany Salzarulo, county elections director, said Wednesday morning she was unsure how long it would take to count the 52,940 mail ballots returned so far. A team of people are processing the ballots and are going for “accuracy, not speed.” — Joseph Darius Jaafari of Spotlight PA
‘Glitch’ keeps York County mail ballot returns from showing up on state website
11:08 a.m.
On Wednesday morning, the Department of State website reported that York County had counted none of its more than 76,000 mail ballots.
That’s a “glitch,” said county spokesperson Mark Walters, and the county and state are working to fix it. Walters said the county has counted all mail-in ballots it received by 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The Department of State website reports Biden received 29,667 votes compared to 97,333 for Trump. Those results give Biden nearly 23% of the vote.
Election results posted on the York County government website show Biden doing better. Those totals include more votes than what the Department of State website has posted. The county records say Biden has received 85,073 votes, compared to 142,934 for Trump. Those results give Biden nearly 37% of the vote, not counting unresolved write-ins.
In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton won 68,524 votes in York County or 33 % of the vote. — Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA
Halfway there in Allegheny County
11 a.m.
Allegheny County election workers counted ballots into the early morning Wednesday, breaking at 2:45 a.m. with plans to resume counting the remaining 146,537 mail ballots around 10 a.m.
So far, the county has scanned and uploaded 173,068 of the 348,485 mail ballots that have been returned, according to a 3 a.m. update provided by county Communications Director Amie Downs.
Votes from 1,296 of the county’s 1,323 precincts were recorded as of 3 a.m. Wednesday.
In Westmoreland County, 170 of the county’s 307 precincts were reporting by 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Westmoreland County election officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning, but a statement posted to the county Elections Bureau website said that results so far include ballots cast in-person on Election Day and absentee ballots.
Mail-in ballots are expected to take several days to upload and count, the statement said.
The county started processing mail ballots around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. — Jamie Martines of Spotlight PA
‘This isn’t a race,’ says Lehigh County official of ballot counting
10:30 a.m.
When Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong was getting texts a little before midnight on Tuesday with people asking about election results, his response was calm, even as he was trying to keep his cool.
“Slow and steady,” he texted back, before falling asleep around midnight. Around then, county employees were still counting the more than 71,000 ballots cast by mail, he said.
He gave the same answer Wednesday morning, when asked when he thought Lehigh County employees would count the remainder of the ballots — about 45,000 at around 9 a.m., he estimated. He said employees were back at it at 5:30 a.m.
“This isn’t a race. We’re not in competition,” he said.
By 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, President Donald Trump led the county by 52.75%, with Vice President Joe Biden leading the mail ballot totals. About 103,000 people voted in person.
Despite not seeing any major problems in the county on Election Day, Armstrong said there was an “unbelievable lesson” to be learned for a culture that is used to “instant gratification” when it comes to getting results.
“They have put in a system where that’s impossible unless they allow the counties to start several days prior,” he said, referring to the Pennsylvania legislature’s decision to not allow counties to begin processing mail ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day. “They’ve got to come up with a better idea.”
Armstrong said throughout the day yesterday, election officials were notifying voters if there was a problem with their mail ballots, including if ballots lacked secrecy envelopes. The state Supreme Court said counties had to discard such ballots — known as “naked ballots” — and a group of Republican candidates and voters sued late Tuesday night to require counties to set aside any ballots that voters were allowed to fix.
“We were trying to contact voters if there was still time to get them,” Armstrong said. “We want every vote to count. We didn’t care if it was an R or a D.”
He said by midnight Tuesday, Lehigh County had a “huge tray” of about 400 provisional ballots, cast by voters for a variety of reasons, including those who may have requested a mail ballot but didn’t receive it in time.
As for the ballots that came in after 8 p.m., Armstrong said county officials are following the guidance of Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar and setting them aside without counting them, as the state waits to see whether the U.S. Supreme Court takes up the issue. — Marie Albiges for Spotlight PA and Votebeat
Over 70% of mail ballots counted in Lancaster County
9:57 a.m.
In Lancaster County, the results of in-person voting show President Donald Trump winning by 62.5%, a more substantial lead over the Democratic candidate than in 2016, when he took 56% of the vote. But these numbers fail to account for the outcome of 91,000 mail-in ballots that are still being counted.
As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said 67,000 of the ballots, or 73%, had been counted. A small crew worked through the night scanning ballots into a system that proved slow to process voting information, significantly delaying results originally expected promptly Tuesday evening.
It is unknown how many more mail-in ballots the county will receive between now and Friday or if these votes will ultimately be counted. The state Supreme Court ruled that counties can count late-arriving ballots, but possible intervention by the U.S. Supreme Court led the state to direct counties to segregate these ballots. About 15% of the roughly 108,000 ballots mailed out by the county have yet to be returned. — Rebecca Moss of Spotlight PA
Pa. still needs to count 1.4 million mail ballots
9 a.m.
It’s Wednesday morning in Pennsylvania, and there are still more than a million mail ballots left to count. Here’s what you need to know:
- As of 9 a.m., there were 1.4 million mail ballots left to be counted. That includes thousands in Philadelphia and its blue, collar counties. You can monitor that progress here.
- Because of a state Supreme Court ruling, counties can accept and count mail ballots that arrive by Nov. 6, so long as they were postmarked by Election Day or there isn’t proof they were sent too late. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up a GOP challenge to that ruling on an expedited basis, but could still intervene.
- On Tuesday, a group of Republican candidates and voters sued the state’s top election official, claiming she gave counties faulty guidance when she told them they could share information with political parties about voters whose ballots had problems. It’s unclear how many ballots would be affected by a ruling for the GOP. There is a hearing this morning, and we’ll have updates soon.
- State election officials will brief the press on mail ballot progress and other election-related topics at 10:30 a.m. You can watch that press conference here.
