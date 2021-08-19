SUNBURY — The PA CareerLink will host an outdoor Job Fair on Sept. 9 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Cameron Park in Sunbury. The event is open to the public and job seekers are invited to attend and meet with over 40 employers from throughout the region.
“We are really excited to get back to holding more in-person events, and with Cameron Park being just outside the door from our office, it seems like a perfect location,” said PA CareerLink Site Administrator Jamie Mercaldo. “This will be a fantastic opportunity for job seekers to meet directly with local businesses who are looking to hire immediately.”
Business Consultant Zach Stotter stressed the importance of people returning to work, saying “Businesses throughout the area are desperate for workers and most have significantly raised starting wages. There really couldn’t be a better time to find a job than right now.”
Employers will be set up around Cameron Park, with parking available both on Market Street and behind the PA CareerLink/Sunbury Municipal Building. There will also be several area social service agencies.
For a full list of participating employers, interested individuals can look at the “Cameron Park Job Fair” event on the PA CareerLink Columbia/Montour/Northumberland/Snyder/Union Counties Facebook page.
