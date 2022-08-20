SUNBURY — The PA CareerLink and seven companies will hold coordinated open house events from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
The event will consist of participating employers from in and around the Milton Industrial Park, each at their respective facilities. Each open house is unique, but may include door prizes, food, facility tours, and open interviews. Participating employers include Acrow Bridge/Milton Steel Company, Capstone Logistics, Custom Container Solutions, Gorgo Group/Gorgo Pallet, Keystone Pallet & Recycling, T Ross Brothers Construction and Weis Markets Distribution Center.
“This is a perfect opportunity for anyone looking for a career close to home,” said event organizer Zach Stotter.
Stotter said he hoped recent high school graduates would take advantage of this event as well.
“There are some great employers within this area with good paying jobs and opportunities even for new jobseekers looking to join the workforce,” he said.
A map with the location of the open houses, as well as further details of open positions, special activities, and more can be found on the PA CareerLink Facebook page.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER