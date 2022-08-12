llwsV.jpg

Pennsylvania state champion Hollidaysburg blasted its way to the Little League World Series on Friday, avenging an earlier loss to Delaware in the Mid-Atlantic Regional championship game in Bristol, Connecticut.

Hollidaysburg scored three times in the top of the second inning on its way to a 7-3 win over Naamans, Delaware. Delaware had edged Hollidaysburg 5-4 earlier in the regional.

Caleb Detrick went 4-for-4 for the Pennsylvania champs, including a home run, and drove in four runs.

Hollidaysburg becomes the 22nd Pennsylvania team to reach the World Series and the second in a row. Upper Upper Providence won the Mid-Atlantic title last year. The last Pennsylvania team win the World Series was Levittown in 1960.

