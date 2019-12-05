ANNVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has completed the Wall of Faces, which honors Pa. heroes who died in the Vietnam War.
The final photo, of U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Harris Jr. of Philadelphia, joins 3,149 others on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Funds virtual memorial.
“It is incredibly gratifying to know that all 3,150 Pennsylvanians who died in Vietnam are now represented on the virtual Wall of Faces where they can be honored by anyone, from anywhere around the world,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “We owe a debt of gratitude to the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs who led this effort, along with everyone they partnered with over the past four years, for tenaciously searching until the last photo was found. Completing this project demonstrates just how much pride Pennsylvania has in all of those who have served our great nation, and that no one will ever be forgotten.”
To view the virtual Wall of Faces go to www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces.