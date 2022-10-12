The number of new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania increased for the first time in three weeks, according to the most recent data released from the Department of Health on Wednesday.
Statewide, there were 13,256 new cases this week, about 800 more than last week's report.
In the Valley, there were 214 new cases in the Valley this week, nearly level with reports in recent weeks outside of last week's spike. There were 31 new cases in Montour County, 110 in Northumberland, 29 in Snyder and 44 in Union County.
Statewide, 119 more people died from COVID, the 10th consecutive week with at least 100 deaths across Pennsylvania. One Northumberland County resident died from COVID this week, the 979th since the start of the pandemic.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of new cases nationally decreased by 12 percent over the last week, while deaths were down 9 percent. Hospitalizations were down 4 percent. Statewide, the number of new cases of COVID and deaths were level, while the number of hospitalizations is up 7 percent.
sIn most recent data provided by Snyder County is registering high community transmission levels while the other three counties are seeing medium levels. Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,183 hospitalizations statewide, up 18 this week. There were 139 patients statewide being treated in the ICU, and 62 on ventilators, both up from last week.
There were 43 COVID patients in Valley hospitals, down three from last week. That total includes 33 Geisinger-Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and seven at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Of Evangelical's seven COVID patients, five were not vaccinated. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville had 33 patients hospitalized — down six from last week — three in the ICU. Evangelical is treating one patient in the ICU.
State facilities, prisons
The United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and USP Allenwood were moved into Level 2 COVID restrictions this week. There are 17 active inmate cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood, all new from last week.
Nationwide, eight facilities were at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions, 51 were at Level 2 and 38 were at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There are eight active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center, along with at least one staff case. The state does not release full data unless more than five people are positive.