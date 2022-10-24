DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners at their Tuesday meeting approved a lease agreement with Pennsylvania House Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver, R-108, Sunbury, that will establish a satellite office in the Montour County municipal building, 435 E. Front St., Danville, beginning Dec. 1.
The agreement is for $400 a month.
County Commissioner Ken Holdren said that having an office in the centrally located county building would better serve Culver's Montour constituents. Culver represents all of Montour County, along with parts of Northumberland County.
In other news at the meeting, there will be a discussion of a budget modification at the next commissioner's meeting, Nov. 15. Funds under discussion relate to Community Development Block Grant funds targeted for the food pantry, located in the county administration building.
Guest speakers at the meeting were Ethan Howard, Penn State Extension, and Robin Oberdorf, Penn State Extension, 4-H.
Oberdorf said 4-H was looking for adult volunteers.
"Danville has been an underserved area," she said. "Right now, we have nothing to offer Danville. Now, Penn State Extension hopes to remedy that."
Anyone interested in being a volunteer should call Oberdorf at 470-316-6518, or email her at rbo5083@psu.edu.
Howard sketched out for commissioners some of the upcoming meetings and projects scheduled by Penn State Extension, such as a Second Saturday Gardening Series, online, via Zoom. The programs are presented by Penn State Extension Master Gardeners.
There were two county appointments approved by commissioners:
Kaylyn-Janaye Heyward, as a Children and Youth Services caseworker at a starting salary of $28,080.
Keith Rine, as a part-time Zoning Officer, at $14.50 an hour. The position calls for 20 hours a week of work.