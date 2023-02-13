Sixty-one of the 3,170 black bears harvested by Pennsylvania hunters in the 2022 season were from the Valley.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission reported that 32 bears were harvested in Union County, 15 in Snyder, 10 in Northumberland and four in Montour County. Comparatively, Union County had 39 in 2021, Snyder had 12, Northumberland had 15 and Montour had five.
That was down from 3,621 in 2021, but still enough to rank the harvest as the 14th largest all time. Pennsylvania’s all-time best bear season came in 2019, when hunters harvested 4,653, according to the state Game Commission.
Hunters in 2022 took bears in 58 of the state’s 67 counties and 22 of its 23 Wildlife Management Units (WMUs).
Notably, the harvest was spread out — more evenly than ever before — over four seasons. Hunters took 737 bears in the archery season, 712 in the muzzleloader/special firearms season, 1,051 in the general season and 663 in the extended season. Another seven were taken in the early season.
In 2022, 213,639 individuals — 203,922 Pennsylvania residents, 9,717 nonresidents — bought a bear license. That was the third-most ever.